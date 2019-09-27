These Taco Bell Sauce Packet Costumes Will Heat Up Your Halloween

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It seems like every year Halloween creeps up on us faster and faster! That being said, we're FIVE weeks away and we have to ask: Do you and your squad know what you're going to dress up as? Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, Taco Bell just released icon-status Halloween costumes inspired by the classic menu items' hot sauce packets. Yes, you heard that correctly: hot sauce packets!

If you've ever dreamed of being your favorite renowned Taco Bell hot sauce flavor—hot, fire, verde, and diablo—now you can! And with eight styles to choose from—both in tunic and dress form—you and your crew will be FIRE this Halloween season. Literally!

Check out the condiment collection below.