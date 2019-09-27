Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 10:02 AM
Malika Haqq is going to be a mom.
The 36-year-old, who is BFFs with Khloe Kardashian along with her twin sister Khadijah Haqq and has often appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, announced on Instagram on Friday via a post sponsored by Clearblue home pregnancy tests that she is pregnant with her first child.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she wrote. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
"Congratulations Mika May!!!!!" commented Khloe, who welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, about a year and a half ago. "I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly."
Malika, who split from rapper O.T. Genasis this past spring after a two-year relationship, has not revealed the identity of the father.
She told People she is 14 weeks along and due to give birth in March.
"I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising but I'm overjoyed!" she told the magazine. "I'm a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now."
She also told People that an early ultrasound detected two heartbeats, but it was later determined that the second pulse was in the fetus' umbilical cord.
"I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy," she said. "It would've been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single."
