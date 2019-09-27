by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 10:28 AM
Are Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid really just friends?
Over the summer, the Bachelorette alum and the supermodel were spotted spending a lot of time together, including several outings with her famous pals. Cameron was even there to support Hadid earlier this month at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands. However, the duo has been spending time apart in recent weeks, as Hadid is busy with fashion week shows overseas and Cameron, who rose to fame on Hannah Brown's season of the reality series, is working on his budding modeling career in the states.
On Friday, Cameron stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to dish with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about life after the reality show. Cameron, 26, even addressed his relationship status with Hadid, 24, amid all of the speculation.
"That's my friend," Cameron said of Hadid. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."
Cameron also shared that life has changed "quite a bit" for him since his reality show run.
"But it's been amazing. A lot of opportunities, a lot of doors have opened," he explained. "I get to do some many fun things, cool things."
Cameron became a fan favorite during his time on The Bachelorette, so what were his DMs like amid his rise to fame?
"They were a little crazy," Cameron laughed. "I didn't really read into much of it, but it was a little wild. Girls would write, 'Marry me!' Then I'd click on their thing and their boyfriends are their next picture. I'm like, this is a little weird, right?"
While many fans were hoping that Cameron would be the next star of The Bachelor, that title has gone to Peter Weber, who also appeared on Hannah Brown's season. So, would Cameron ever consider appearing on The Bachelor in the future?
