Rihanna, is that you?

The R&B singer and business and beauty mogul debuted new choppy bangs while promoting her new Fenty line during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Rihanna, who has showcased hairstyles with bangs in years past, joins a growing list of celebs who have undergone dramatic makeovers this fall.

Adam Levine recently debuted a shaved head with center cornrows, while Joe Keery, whose character Steve's tousled hair on Stranger Things had had fans swooning for years, stepped out earlier this month with, wait for it, bowl cut. A Beatles fan, perhaps?

Mila Kunis recently traded in her signature brown hair for a multicolored look, and fellow natural brunette Kendall Jenner recently showcased her own hair transformation during London Fashion Week.