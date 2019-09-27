EXCLUSIVE!

This 10-Year-Old Inventor Is Giving Everyone a Run for Their Money in the Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A 10-year-old entrepreneur is giving the sharks a run for their money on the season 11 premiere of Shark Tank.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, meet Cassidy, the pint-sized "kidprenuer" made her way from Honolulu, Hawaii (with her mom) to see Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Dan Lubetzky to pitch her safe baby spoon design that eliminates the traditional utensil design and its hazards for tots. The spoon, called The Baby Toon, also doubles as a teething ring.

Cassidy brought the potential investors her product, along with some baby food, so they could have the true experience of The Baby Toon. She first came up with the design in a science fair when she was in first grade.

Photos

Lori Greiner's Best Shark Tank QVC Products

"Partially why I'm just very thankful I'm here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities they have at school or at home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It's a dream come true," Cassidy said.

She's made some sales on her own, but she wants the help of the sharks to truly get the product off the ground. Cassidy is willing to give up 50 percent of her company to an investor.

Shark Tank

ABC

"Let's face it, I'm only 10 years old. I need a partner! I still have to go to high school," Cassidy says.

"I think you're more of a shark than we are," Mark tells her.

Click play on the video above to see more. The premiere also features entrepreneurs from New York City pitching an eco-friendly cleaning supply company that helps reduce plastic waste, as well as entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee who have a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it. Other inventors include an entrepreneurs pitching a frozen food brand that delivers plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine.

Shark Tank season 11 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.