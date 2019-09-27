New mom Mercedes "MJ" Javid's baby boy is on his way to being on the move, and the Shahs of Sunset cast member is feeling a little nervous about that.

The reality star and husband Tommy Feight welcomed their first child, Shams Francis Feight, in April.

"Baby Shams is almost ready to start eating foods and he's totally rolled over, that's a really big deal," Javid told E! News on Thursday. "We just had to lower his crib so that he won't start climbing and we're looking forward to him beginning to crawl."

"I'm scared," she said, laughing. "I'm scared to death."

Javid made her comments at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty event in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of The Trifecta of Health by Dan Holtz and Angie Sadeghi, MD.