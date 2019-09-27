Ellen Pompeo Has an Ideal Ending for Grey's Anatomy

Will season 17 of Grey's Anatomy be its last? Ellen Pompeo isn't saying.

When asked by Late Late Show host James Corden how she would wrap up the show next year should it be its last, Pompeo said, "Well, I can't really say what I think, because if we really do what I want to do, that would give it away," Pompeo said. "So, I've got to make up a lie, James! You're forcing me to lie right now."

But Pompeo admitted she'd love to have some of the original cast make their way back to Grey Sloan Memorial.