Brooke Shields Weighs In On Those View Casting Rumors

The View has had its fair share of hosts throughout the years—and it looks like Brooke Shields was almost one of them.

Back in 2013, the model-actress served as a guest co-host for a week on the show following Elisabeth Hasselbeck's departure from the talk show. But did she ever intend to join the cast full time? She weighed in on those rumors during Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live.

"I did all my homework," she told Andy Cohen of her prep. "I take everything very seriously."

Alas, that hard work didn't pay off. "I was directing Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl and I'm in the parking lot," Shields recalled. "And I get a call from the producer and he says, ‘We've decided to go with Jenny McCarthy.' And I was like, 'OK.' I mean, she's a friend, but you want one or the other. I think they were going for something different."