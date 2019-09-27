by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 5:29 AM
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is leaning on her and husband Joe Giudice's four daughters as the family continues to wait to find out if he will be deported.
Joe, an Italian-born permanent U.S. resident, has remained in an ICE detainment center since he was released from federal prison in March after serving under three years behind bars for fraud. He has continued to appeal his deportation case, so far without success, and recently requested to be released from U.S. custody and travel to Italy to await the outcome of his case.
When asked how the family has come together and supported each other, Teresa told E! News on Tuesday, "We just do. I mean, we've come a long way and I'm happy I have four beautiful daughters. They're strong and I'm happy to have them. I'm their rock, they're my rock and I'm glad we have each other."
Teresa made her comments at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty celebration in Los Angeles.
She and Joe are parents to Gia Giudice, 18; Gabriella Giudice, 15; Milania Giudice, 14; and Audriana Giudice, 10.
"If he gets deported, he'll never be able to go to their graduation, celebrate their birthdays, anything," Teresa told Bravo Insider in June. "He's going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here."
Teresa and Joe are expected to break up if he is deported.
"While he still has this next appeal pending, she has been mentally preparing to leave him," a source told E! News in April. "She was taking it day by day and was hoping the decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals would not have turned out this way."
