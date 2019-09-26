Amanda Bynes is "focused on her sobriety" and looking forward to a future in fashion.

It's been a minute since the star posted on her new Instagram page, but a source tells E! News that "everything is status quo with Amanda."

"She hasn't had a recent relapse and is not doing drugs or alcohol. She is focused on her sobriety right now and committed to it and she feels really good about it," the insider shares. "She's doing really well." In fact, the former child star made the decision to enter a sober living community on her own accord, which has been a great influence on the 33-year-old.

The source says, "She has a great support system with the other people there who are also in recovery. They all support each other."