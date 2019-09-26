Instagram
Amanda Bynes is "focused on her sobriety" and looking forward to a future in fashion.
It's been a minute since the star posted on her new Instagram page, but a source tells E! News that "everything is status quo with Amanda."
"She hasn't had a recent relapse and is not doing drugs or alcohol. She is focused on her sobriety right now and committed to it and she feels really good about it," the insider shares. "She's doing really well." In fact, the former child star made the decision to enter a sober living community on her own accord, which has been a great influence on the 33-year-old.
The source says, "She has a great support system with the other people there who are also in recovery. They all support each other."
While the star graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in June, she has yet to start working. However, the source says, "She still does have aspirations for a career in fashion."
And it seems like the star has the beginnings of a fashion line in order. Last October, the Amanda Show star filed to trademark the phrase "Vintage by Amanda Bynes" for use on clothes, cosmetics, jewelry, furniture, and household containers. At the moment, it appears those plans are on hold, but there's no doubt the star can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.
In an interview with Paper magazine the star previously shared, "I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."
