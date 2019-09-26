A Look Back at Bradley Whitford's Varied TV Career

Bradley Whitford has already had a hell of a career, and tonight he adds a new gig to his resume: choir director.

Whitford stars in NBC's Perfect Harmony as Arthur Cochran, a depressed former Princeton music professor who stumbles upon a small town choir in need of some musical direction, and while he's not new to comedies, the show is a big leap from Whitford's most recent role on The Handmaid's Tale.

"I really wanted to do a comedy," Whitford said at the TV Critics Association summer press tour, explaining that it was creator Jason Winer who attracted him to this particular show, as well as the focus on music.

"I knew I wanted to work with Jason, and then I read Lesley [Wake]'s script, and I thought it was just about a personal, specific, genuine and about something that I think is helpful now, which is just how music can bring people who are very different together in a lovely way, and I say all that pretentious stuff knowing that all that really matters is that it's funny as hell," he said.