30 Adorably Unique Baby Halloween Costumes

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 3:00 AM

target.com

With five weeks away, it's never too early to start planning your baby's Halloween costume. Whether it's your newborn's first spooky season or not, there's tons of ways to get creative and turn up the unique factor on making your tot have the cutest costume fathomable! While some might be too young to go trick-or-treating, your little tyke can still get plenty festive for the big night. 

Need an idea for your newborn? Why not dress them up as an adorable avocado? How about a precious narwhal? Maybe a superhero or a magical wizard is more up your little one's alley? 

We pulled together a collection of the cutest—and unique—costumes to help dress up the little pumpkin in your life for the spooky season.

Baby Spider-Man Costume

Your little one will spin webs this Halloween with this Spider-Man onesie.

$25 Party City
Little Avocado Halloween Costume

Kick off the festive fun with your little one in this adorable avocado costume.

$20 Carter's $20 Amazon
Baby Dumbo Costume

Take your li'l flying elephant to new heights in this Dumbo costume.

$35 Party City
Little Pineapple Halloween Costume

From their first costume party to a night trick-or-treating with family, this pineapple costume will make your little tyke a crowd favorite.

$20 Carter's $20 Amazon
Toy Story Martian Costume

To adorable and beyond!

$59 Target
Little Narwhal Halloween Costume

Help your little one stand out in this mystical narwhal costume.

$20 Carter's $20 Amazon
Baby Ghostbusters Marshmallow Man Costume

Your newborn can be the Ghostbusters paranormal nemesis in this marshmallow man suit.

$25 Party City
Little Bat Halloween Costume

Who knew Dracula's little helper could be so cute?

$37 Amazon
Baby Jasmine Costume

A whole new world awaits your little one in this Jasmine costume.

$25 Party City
Baby Aladdin Costume

Your little tyke won't need a magic carpet to make their wishes come true this Halloween season in this Aladdin costume.  

$25 Party City
Harry Potter Hogwarts Baby Costume Robe

Cast spells in this Harry Potter costume for the little wizard in your life.

$18 Amazon
Crafty Li'l Witch Baby Costume

Double, double, toil and trouble! This costume is spellbinding for the little witch in your life.

$20 Amazon
Baby Minions Costume

Let your child go wild in this Minions costume.

$20 Amazon
Dantiya Baby's Dragon Costume

Fantasy comes to life in this fire-breathing baby dragon costume.

$36 Amazon
Captain Marvel Baby Costume

Help your little one take on the day in superhero style with this Captain Marvel costume.

$25 Amazon
Baby Hulk Muscle Costume

Make the other parents green with envy by putting your little sport in this Hulk costume. 

$25 Party City
Baby Plush Pumpkin Halloween Costume

Perfect meets plushy in this charming pumpkin onesie.

$20 Target
Baby Colorful Caterpillar Costume

Make this Halloween extra special with your little cutie in this caterpillar costume.

$27 Target
Baby Plush Turtle Halloween Costume

Slow and steady wins the race to the treats when you dress your tot in this turtle costume.

$20
$14 Target
Wittle Werewolf Baby Costume

You'll howl at the moon over this adorable werewolf baby costume.

$32
$24 Target
Baby Itsy Bitsy Spider Costume

Who said creepy and crawly can't also be cute?

$30
$23 Target
Baby Tootsie Roll Costume

They'll be the best dressed one this year in this tootsie roll costume.

$24
$21 Target
Baby Plush Unicorn Halloween Costume

Full of enchantment, this dreamy unicorn is a magical costume for your little one.

$20 Target
Baby Plush Shark Halloween Costume

Swim your little one's way to sweets in this plushy shark costume.

$20 Target
Baby Plush Chameleon Halloween Costume

Turn up the unique factor with this chameleon baby costume.

$20 Target
Baby Plush Snail Halloween Costume

Dress your little one up in some serious mollusk-inspired style in this snail baby costume.

$20 Target
Li'l Garden Gnome Infant Costume

There ain't no party like a gnome party! 

$35 Amazon
Baby Plush Hedgehog Halloween Costume

Make the most of the season for your little one in this festive hedgehog costume.

$20 Target
Baby Plush Flamingo Halloween Costume

They are sure to collect all the treats and none of the tricks when you dress them in this flamingo plushy onesie.

$20 Target
Baby Plush Skunk Halloween Costume

Your little stinker will be the cutest in this plushy skunk costume.

$20 Target
