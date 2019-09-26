Justin Bieber Needs Your Help Picking Out Wedding Tuxedos and the Choices Are Bananas

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Baby, baby, baby ohhhh! Justin Bieber really needs your help.

As the music superstar prepares to marry Hailey Bieber again in a South Carolina ceremony, Beliebers across the country are being asked to assist in the wedding process.

Believe it or not, Justin may need a tuxedo for the big day!

"Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three," he shared on Instagram with a collage of wild and unique looks.

One of the choices was Tipsy Elves' rainbro suit and pants that come out to an affordable $85. But if you aren't impressed with those options, there's more!

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding," he posted less than an hour later. "Here are two more options."

If the banana suit caught your attention, you aren't alone. We found the two-piece set on Tipsy Elves for $90 and all sizes minus one are available. Hurry, Justin. Hurry.

As you likely could have guessed, many of Justin's friends and fans were quick to share their recommendations.

But if you want to know what Hailey thinks, she's a fan of the Dumb and Dumber tux that includes short shorts and a real tight top.

Ultimately, we're just going to have to wait and see what the Biebs wears when he walks down the aisle at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in South Carolina.

While the couple is understandably trying to keep the date on the down-low, preparations appear to be well underway outside the fashion department.

Hailey recently visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills for some pre-wedding pampering. She also continues to take classes at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood.

Earlier this week, E! News also confirmed that "Love Again" singer Daniel Caesar will perform at the intimate bash. And rumor is some Kardashians could be in attendance.

"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only," an insider previously shared with E! News. "It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Weddings , Couples , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.