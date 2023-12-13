Remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story

Watch : Allison Holker Reflects on Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Legacy

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" Holker wrote Dec. 10, 2022, on Instagram, reflecting on their sun-kissed nuptials. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."

Boss also marked the occasion, sharing several photos from their reception taken—where else?—on the dance floor.

Three days later, he was gone.

"The way we loved was so big," Holker told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in May, her first interview since her husband's death by suicide. "I got 13 years with one of the most magical humans and I learned so much about love and gratitude."

On what would have been their 10th anniversary, Holker wrote of honoring love by finding "peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever."