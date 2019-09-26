You're never too old to get in trouble with your mom!

Miley Cyrus is currently living it up in Utah alongside her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus. The musician has posted numerous cute shots of herself in the rocks, hanging out poolside and even treated us to a few cheeky poses. While Miley may be having the time of her life, she revealed her mom was none too pleased with her constant posts.

In a shot of herself posted to her Instagram stories, Miley can be seen scrolling through her phone, but according to the caption she wrote on it, it was definitely not a happy moment. "My mom called this 'disgusting'," she shared. "There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'...It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do...but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus," she wrote.