14 Famous Girl Bosses Ruling the Business World

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who run the world? Girls!

In case you didn't know, today is National Boss Day and what better way to celebrate than highlighting the fiercest girl bosses in the biz!

These past few years have been revolutionary for women, and every day we see more and more given the opportunity to accomplish everything they've ever wanted to.

Of course, with any movement, comes those who pave the way, and these famous women have not fallen short in their attempts to conquer the business world.

In addition to absolutely kicking butt in their individual careers, women like Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Simpson and Rihanna have launched their own successful brands and transformed them into empires.