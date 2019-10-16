14 Famous Girl Bosses Ruling the Business World

Shutterstock
by Cassie Esparza | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who run the world? Girls!
In case you didn't know, today is National Boss Day and what better way to celebrate than highlighting the fiercest girl bosses in the biz!
These past few years have been revolutionary for women, and every day we see more and more given the opportunity to accomplish everything they've ever wanted to.
Of course, with any movement, comes those who pave the way, and these famous women have not fallen short in their attempts to conquer the business world.
In addition to absolutely kicking butt in their individual careers, women like Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Simpson and Rihanna have launched their own successful brands and transformed them into empires.
These revolutionary women have shattered glass ceilings and proved to the world that hard work and dedication pays off at the end of the day.
Whether it's running a $1 billion makeup empire or creating a low-calorie cocktail alternative, these women have no fear of being a driving force behind their brilliant businesses.
These 14 stars below have truly done it all, and we're in awe of them for managing to turn their passions into empires worthy of recognition.
Kate Hudson/Instagram
Kate got everyone on board with the athleisure trend when she launched Fabletics in 2013. Her goal was to inspire people to stay active while looking their best. Fabletics has since opened 35 stores and launched too many stylish collections to account for. It has also grown into a celeb-favorite brand, managing collabs with stars like Demi Lovato and Kelly Rowland to help others feel empowered and comfortable in their skin.
Since Uncommon James was founded in 2017, Kristin has grown the home-goods and jewelry brand into the one of her dreams. What was an empty warehouse in the first season of Very Cavallari has now turned into a "go-to" for modern women on the go. The reality star has kept the successful brand primarily online with only one flagship store in Nashville. But according to this girl boss, it's only the beginning.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Two is always better than one! Mary-Kate and Ashley took over Hollywood at a young age and are still running the show—but now in fashion. The power-duo created The Row in 2006, which has grown to be a staple at New York Fashion Week. A year later they launched Elizabeth and James, a more contemporary clothing brand, and brought their fashion empire's estimated worth to $1 billion.
Article continues below
beyonce.com
When it comes to launching an activewear brand, Beyoncé does it right. When the Homecoming star announced Ivy Park, she released a video about how she tests her body's limits. So in case you've been lacking inspiration to hit the gym, look no further than Queen Bey. She will also be partnering with Adidas for an an exclusive Ivy Park collection which will include footwear, apparel and a full re-launch for the athleisure brand.
FLOWER
Drew is all about the flower power! In 1995, the Hollywood royalty co-founded Flower Films, a production company that produced movies like Charlie's Angels. She consolidated her company into a single destination—FLOWER by Drew—which features her production, beauty and home brands to name a few. She most recently partnered with Walmart to launch her newest Home Collection which includes over 200 aesthetic and affordable options to furnish your home.
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
You may know her as a Hollywood actress and singer. But behind any stage, the fashion designer has built an empire with the Jessica Simpson Collection. Besides clothing, the brand also includes handbags, sunglasses, accessories, jewelry, shoes and fragrances.
Article continues below
Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Fenty Beauty was just the beginning for this Hollywood icon. This past summer, Rihanna announced a partnership with LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, to create a new fashion line called Fenty. According to the New York Times, Rihanna will be the first woman to create an original brand at the group, joining empires such as Dior, Givenchy and Fendi. We cannot wait to see what else this ultimate girl boss has in store.
Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Into the healing crystals trend? You can blame it on Gwyneth! Her unconventional lifestyle brand Goop, which started as a weekly newsletter from the Oscar-winning founder, has turned into a $250 million wellness powerhouse. The web-based company now has their own product lines in beauty, wellness, home and fashion. And according to Variety, we can expect to see more of Goop on Netflix later this year.
Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bethenny has never been just one of The Real Housewives of New York City. The reality star has been a pioneer behind delicious healthy alternatives to some things we just can't give up— like a Margarita Monday. She created the Skinnygirl Cocktail company in 2011 to offer low-calorie alternatives to our favorite drinks. Skinnygirl has now expanded into a lifestyle brand with a clothing line, health-conscious snacks and Bethenny's favorite wellness products.
Article continues below
Poersch/AKM-GSI
If you've ever wondered where Reese gets her southern belle fashion flare from, it's Draper James. The Big Little Lies star launched the fashion and lifestyle brand in 2015 and named it in honor of her grandparents (how cute)! She has also since created a female-driven media outlet Hello Sunshine and released a New York Times best-selling book called Whiskey in a Teacup. Is there anything Elle Woods can't do?!
The CW
Gina has made a name for herself as an advocate for Latinos and women. She, of course, had to take it one step further and co-found a lingerie company, Naja, that empowers women of all shapes, sizes and ambitions. The Jane The Virgin star joined CEO Catalina Girald on her mission to change women's lives—and they definitely have as they primarily employ single and working mothers. There's nothing better than girl bosses supporting girl bosses!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Target
While the working mom of three begun her Hollywood journey as an actress, she is now one of the fiercest business women of the industry. In 2011, Jessica teamed up with Christopher Gavigan to launch The Honest Company which is now valued shy of $1 billion. The wellness brand's original stock included household and baby supplies, but since 2015 has added beauty and skin care products to the collection.
Article continues below
There's a reason Forbes named Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has built a $900 million beauty empire since she launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. The line's newest collection is available on Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta so get your hands it now... if you still can!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?