by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 12:56 PM
Jennifer Lopez is bringing the party to the Super Bowl!
On Thursday afternoon, the World of Dance judge had some big news to share on Instagram. As it turns out, she's performing at football's biggest game of the year.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Jennifer shared in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
If you're not a sports nut, we're here to help! February 2 is when Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to air on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
But wait, there's more. Shakira also took to social media and teased a special performance in February.
"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world—and to top it off, on my birthday!" she said in a statement. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"
"Two Queens. First time together on stage…on the world's biggest stage," Pepsi later confirmed on Twitter. "Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."
Pop culture fans have been speculating that Jennifer could be in for the gig. In fact, the "On the Floor" singer addressed the speculation during a recent interview on Today.
"I don't know. We will see," she teased earlier this month with Hoda Kotb. "It's something obviously I'd love to do. It would be an honor to do it and it would be a lot of fun. More than anything, we'd have a ball."
The announcement also comes after Jennifer toured the country in celebration of her 50th birthday. Titled "It's My Party," the concert tour featured all of her biggest hits from her career including "Papi," "Jenny From the Block," "Dance Again" and countless more.
In addition, the singer is already receiving Oscars buzz thanks to her performance in Hustlers. "I've just been working hard for so long—for my whole life—so it's nice," she told Hoda on SiriusXM when asked about the rave reviews. "You work hard your whole life, and you wonder if anybody notices."
As for Shakira, she's also been killing the music game on her El Dorado world tour that will hit movie theatres worldwide on November 13.
In other words, we're going to have some talented ladies up on the biggest stage come this spring. We can't wait!
