Sept. 7, 2019: While attending a celebration of life for his son, Mac Miller's dad, Mark McCormick, breaks his silence on the recent arrest.

"So they finally caught the motherf--ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," Mark said, via video posted on social media. "And we find some comfort in that. And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone—a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine—and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl—all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."

Sept. 23, 2019: Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona man, is arrested in connection with Miller's death. According to Lake Havasu City police, officers, aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served Reavis with a search warrant and found in his home prescription pills, a "usable amount of marijuana," drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.

Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to police custody.