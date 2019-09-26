Good morning, Charlie! Kristen Stewart is proud to be one of Elizabeth Banks' angels.

At the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation ceremony on Wednesday night, Stewart and her Charlie's Angels co-stars, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, gushed over Banks, calling her an inspirational trailblazer. Stewart spoke at length about the director, vocalizing her pride to have worked with her. And she has even more reason to be proud, as Banks is the 2019 recipient of the Pioneer of the Year Award from the foundation—the first female director to ever receive the honor.

"I'm very proud to be here, and to be her friend," Kristen shares. "The best relationships is when you look at the person that decides to be around you often and you go, ‘I am proud of that.'"

And it's not just their friendship Stewart is proud of. The Twilight actress has the utmost respect for Banks' interpretation of the classic franchise, which she feels is the perfect vehicle to put intelligent women with agency at the forefront of a film.