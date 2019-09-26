Selena Gomez can't keep her happiness to herself.

Close to one year after entering a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, the "Come and Get It" singer is opening up about her progress.

While being honored with the 2019 McLean Award at the hospital's annual dinner earlier this month, Selena shared how she got through a challenging period of her life.

"I think that we are better when we tell the truth and so this is my truth," she shared in video posted on social media. "Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn't able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn't able to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life."

"I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved," Selena continued. "Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety."