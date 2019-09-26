Rag & Bone Flash Sale: Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe With 65% Off

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 10:44 AM
Fall is here. And you know what that means: new clothes! Whether you've recently done a summer wardrobe purge or simply yearning to trade out some old staples for some new autumnal goodies, one of our favorite brands Rag & Bone is having a 65% flash sale on Nordstrom Rack, and we couldn't be more excited to grab some new garments and punch in our credit card info.
Known for its effortless urban style and expert craftmanship, Rag & Bone will upgrade your closet by keeping you fashion forward and on trend all season. If you've been on the hunt for tailored blazers, quality outerwear, luxe handbags and trendy accessories that don't compromise practicality, then load up your cart fashionistas, because with over 400 items to mix and match, you can get your swag on in more ways than one!
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Flatter your curves in this edgy striped dress with dipped neckline and ribbing.
Say sorry to your old purse because this oversized nude suede shoulder bag will be your new favorite!
Upgrade your denim with this classic fit in burgundy velvet.
Complete your look with this dashing navy fedora with a signature crocodile embossed band.
Put some prep in your step in these '70s-inspired powder blue pants.
See everything through tortoiseshell tinted glasses.
Command the work room in this professionally tailored blazer in olive plaid.
Shop the full Rag & Bone Flash Sale on Nordstrom Rack.
