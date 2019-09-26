Ice-T Defends Coco After She's Criticized for Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 10:32 AM

Coco Austin, Ice-T, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Ice-T is clapping back at trolls who are criticizing his wife, Coco.

Days ago, Coco sparked a bit of a social media frenzy when she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her nearly 4-year-old daughter, Chanel. In the series of pictures, posted to the 40-year-old star's Instagram account, Coco can be seen nursing Chanel on a private jet, with Ice-T seated in the row behind the mother-daughter duo.

"A mothers calling.... I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing," Coco wrote. "I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise."

"I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob," Coco continued. "Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know."

Ice T & Coco's Daughter Chanel Loves Preforming

Coco also added the hashtag #normalizebreastfeeding.

After posting the breastfeeding pictures, Coco received a flood of comments, including many social media users asking, "At what age do you think you will stop?"

Another Instagram user commented, "Nahhhhh she got teeth bruh."

Amid the controversy, Ice-T is defending his wife, telling TMZ that the social media haters make it seem like the baby "only breastfeeds." But, as the Law & Order: SVU actor states, that's not the case.

"Every once in a while, she wants to get close to her moms, that's what they do," he explained, adding that baby Chanel eats food. "She eats f--king cheeseburgers."

