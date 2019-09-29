15 Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

Matt Doyle/Getty Images
by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 3:30 AM
It's time to swim with the sharks!
After a brief summer hiatus, Shark Tank is back tonight on ABC where entrepreneurs will persuade Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and other guest "sharks" to invest in their product.
Over the years, viewers have been captivated by the clever and unique items that have been featured on the show. But some are truly a step above the rest. One of those products is Scrub Daddy.
"Scrub Daddy has the very unique position to become a staple in so many people's homes because it checks off all the key elements of product's success. The product is affordable at only $3.99. The product has mass market appeal since everyone—man, woman, child and all age groups—need and use a sponge and the product is a consumable so it needs to be replaced and repurchased," Scrub Daddy inventor Aaron Krause shared with E! News. "If you have not tired Scrub Daddy at this point, you are really missing the main reason for our success: It works!"
The show also introduces inventors and inventions that have never been seen before such as Goverre—the modern to-go cup for wine.
"Other than its patented drink-through lid, the thing that makes it unique and clever is that it's made of glass," co-founder of Goverre Shannon Zappala shared with E! News. "There are other wine tumblers out there, but most are made of plastic or stainless steel, which can compromise the taste of your wine. Another fun fact is our wine glass holds half a bottle of wine. Our customers love this!"
We took a look back on recent seasons and found a few products that are pretty impressive. Keep scrolling below and get shopping!
Need a nap? So do we! Whether you're a frequent traveler, a sleep-deprived parent or tired college student, the HoodiePillow will let you catch those precious minutes of sleep throughout your busy day. And in case you already have a travel pillow you absolutely love, you can make it even better by just adding the pillowcase.
Halloween is right around the corner and SunStaches are the perfect addition to the costumes we know you've been planning for the past year. These are available for kids and adults alike and will instantly make the world smile.
The colder months of the year are approaching and that means it's time to get COMFY! This blanket sweatshirt blend is perfect to lounge around in at home or for those cozy evenings on the couch during family nights.
Whether you're running a marathon or late to work, Bombas socks are the change your aching feet need. With a hand-linked seam for ultimate comfort and Bombas' Stay-Up Technology, you'll never have to stop to adjust again! Plus they donate a pair for every one purchased, so get one and give back!
Tired of cleaning up the mess at the dinner table? Ezpz's plate for kids eliminates the hassle with its suction technology, which means there's no more tipping plates over! The Happy Mat is dishwasher safe and sectioned to perfectly portion a healthy meal for your little ones.
Skip on the traditional grocery store card next time you're giving a gift to someone because Lovepop cards are in! This 3D card will make your loved one feel special and their celebratory occasion all the more magical!
The solution to your slippery glasses is here! Nerdwax's glasses wax is made of 100% all natural ingredients and will keep your glasses right where you want them to stay all day.
We know cleaning is no fun, but it's made a LOT easier with Scrub Daddy! These sponges change texture, don't scratch surfaces and are odor resistant for eight long weeks. The 12-Piece Variety package includes everything you need to make your house bright and smiley again!
Ever lost something in your car and found it between your seats months later? Drop Stop will make sure you never lose sight of your objects (or food!) again. This gap-filler fits in that open space between your seat and the center console and attaches to your seatbelt for optimal security.
It's never too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit! Tipsy Elves offers the best sweaters, T-shirts and outfits for your next holiday party! They even have outfits for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Halloween.
Yes, we know it's fall, but you can still live your best beach life with the Sand Cloud Wanderlust XL Towel. This beautiful tie-dye towel is one-of-a-kind and sand resistant! Plus, when you make a purchase, 10% of the profits go toward marine conservation.
Never look or feel the same at work with this Buttercloth Dress Shirt! The revolutionary fabric is breathable, wrinkle free and has a six-way stretch technology for maximum comfort. Plus "shark" Robert Herjavec recently launched his own collection with the brand.
Need a little extra comfort in your living room? This CordaRoy Convertible Bean Bag goes from what looks like a regular bean bag to a full-size bed. You'll be able to guarantee your guests a good night's sleep next time they need somewhere to crash.
You've definitely heard of the Squatty Potty and deep down you know you need it in your own home! This revolutionary product is adjustable to height and re-teaches your body to go properly when nature calls.
Take your wine on the go with GOVERRE! Whether it's a picnic, beach day or just another sunny day in your backyard, this shatter-proof portable wine glass holds up to half a bottle and will keep your drinking safe and in style!
Shark Tank airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.
