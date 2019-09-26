It wouldn't be Big Brother without some controversy. Season 21 ended with—spoiler alert—Jackson Michie winning the competition. But he didn't come out of the competition without criticism.

In the finale, Tommy Bracco read a statement about Michie's treatment of women during the game. Michie told EW he wasn't worried about the question.

"No, because I know who I am and I know who I'm not, and I respect women more than anything. I'm very abrasive and I have a lot of energy and passion in everything I say and do. And I'm that way towards everyone. And is it right? No. I know that I need to work on it and tone it down in a lot of areas, but I don't see race or gender or anyone when I'm having a conversation. And if someone upsets me, they upset me the same way that a guy would," Michie told EW.