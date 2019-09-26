Zayn Malik's Newest Musical Collaboration Is a Dream Come True

We've been havin' dreams...of a new Zayn Malik collaboration—and here it is.

It's been almost a year since the 26-year-old One Direction alum dropped his second studio album, Icarus Falls, back in December 2018.While the star has mostly kept out of the spotlight over the past nine months, he did pop up on the Aladdin soundtrack in May for a modern rendition of "A Whole New World" featuring Zhavia Ward.

Now, Malik has added his signature sound to a remix of Shaed's hit track, "Trampoline," which first debuted last June.

On Monday, the singer teased something was underway when he simply tweeted, "TRAMPOLINE." Now, we know what precisely that means.