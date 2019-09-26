Jameela Jamil never shows up underdressed.

"I wear gowns," she admitted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I have a distinct lack of chill. I wore one on your show because I was excited to be here."

But perhaps what makes her most stylish are her accessories. As it turns out, The Good Place actress rarely leaves home without a snack in her purse⁠—like at the 2019 Emmys⁠—or conveniently tucked away in her clothes.

"I have cheese on me now," she admitted to the late night host. "Do you want some?" And, much to the shock of Fallon and The Roots, she effortlessly pulled the light bite out of her dress' top.

But wait, there's more. The 33-year-old then reached up her gorgeous, floor length gown to retrieve "some sort of a yogurt snack" and, after a little more digging, a "dried meat stick."