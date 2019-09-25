Survivor: Island of the Idols Reveals How the New Twist Works

Survivor: Island of the Idols truly wasted no time getting started.

With no greeting or explanation from Jeff Probst, the castaways were just thrown on their beaches to figure out things for themselves, and that meant it took no time whatsoever for some somewhat chaotic strategy to start. Away from camp for five minutes? You're searching for an idol, you're going home. The girls seem nice, let's build an alliance. I'm gonna make people like me by having one-on-one conversations with them!

Names were thrown around all over the place fairly immediately, but the reasoning was just as all over the place as the names, and it felt like there was just a little bit of desperation that went along with the lack of info from Probst, who the castaways didn't see until the immunity challenge.