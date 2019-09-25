Cassie Marries Alex Fine One Month After Announcing Engagement

You may now call Cassie and Alex Fine husband and wife.

After just a few weeks of being engaged, Cassie and Alex exchanged vows in a small and intimate ceremony on the cliff sides of Malibu, California. In a photo of the ceremony, the star wears a billowing white gown and a romantic lace veil as she and Alex say, "I Do."

It's unclear when the ceremony took place since Alex shared on his Instagram Story that he was getting fast food on Wednesday afternoon. But the trainer all but confirmed the happy news by commenting with a heart on the officiant's Instagram photo of himself and the couple. He also cheekily responded, "I know," when someone told him that he did "a beautiful job."

Cassie has yet to share the news herself, but one can assume that she is overjoyed to call the father of her child husband.

Last month, the 33-year-old revealed that she was engaged to Alex in a short but sweet Instagram post. "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24," she gushed.