To drop an album or not to drop an album? That is the question.

Safe to say, only Kanye Westholds the answers to that question. The rapper's forthcoming album Jesus Is King was supposed to drop on Friday, Sept. 27, however, Variety is now reporting that sources close to the situation say that's not looking very likely. The album was initially announced in late August of this year thanks to a tweet from the musician's doting wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim tweeted a pic of the album title, release date, track list, and captioned the pic with a simple praying hands emoji. If the album isn't happening, then Kim sure doesn't know it yet. Early on Wednesday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star re-tweeted a fan post about the album dropping in two days.

While neither Kanye or Kim have announced anything contrary to the album's arrival on Friday, this wouldn't be the first time the star has delayed a project. In fact, around the same time last year, Kanye announced that his album Yandhi would be released in September, before moving the date back to November, and then ultimately never releasing it.