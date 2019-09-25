Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Reveals the Sex of Her Baby During Epic Dance Party

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 7:48 PM

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks is having a... drum roll, please

Earlier today, the Orange Is the New Black star took to Instagram to not only promote her new Netflix Family series called A Little Bit Pregnant, but she also revealed the sex of her baby. Okay, we've made you wait long enough—she's having a baby girl! 

"This is all you need to know: Netflix Family Youtube series A Little Bit Pregnant! Actually, I'm a lot of bit pregnant. Doulas, midwives ... I'm going to be talking to them all," the first-mom-to-be says in a video she shared on Instagram announcing her new series. "First off, my baby shower." 

In the Netflix trailer for her new show, we not only get a glimpse of her adorable baby bump, but also a look into the all-white party she threw to reveal the sex of her baby. A group of dancers also dressed in all white release pink confetti into the air in an exciting moment for Brooks and her partner. It looks like many of her friends and family also joined the actress to celebrate her pregnancy in an epic dance party. 

The 30-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on social media earlier in July, saying that she was "elated to finally share this news with you all!" At the time of her public announcement, she also noted that she was 20 weeks into her pregnancy. 

Since her announcement, Brooks has been glowing throughout all of her pregnancy. At the OITNB final season premiere, Brooks looked radiant in a white floor-length gown and matching blazer designed by Christian Siriano. 

In her Instagram caption, Brooks shared her excitement to learn all there is to know about motherhood. "I'm talking to healthcare providers, experts, nurses and of course real moms to get the scoop on all things pregnancy and beyond. It's gonna be FUN FUN FUN!," she wrote. 

A Little Bit Pregnant premieres in November. 

Congratulations, Danielle! We're excited to follow her on her new journey. 

