Shopbop's 3-Day Event of the Season Sale Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As the weather cools down and leaves change their colors, can you think of anything more exciting than pulling out your sweaters and booties for fall? If you are in dire need of some new autumn staples for your everyday wardrobe, ShopBop's event of the season sale is here!

Whether you've been searching for the perfect knits, or fashion-forward jackets, you're guaranteed to update your clothing with all the latest fall trends! And for the next three days, save 20% off orders under $500 and 25% orders over $500 using promo code STOCKUP19.

Plus, Shopbop customers who are members of the Amazon Prime membership program can enjoy their Prime shipping benefits on Shopbop. Prime shipping benefits include free two-day shipping and next day shipping discounts.

Here are seven of our favorites we'll be adding to our closet!