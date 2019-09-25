How Hailey Bieber Is Prepping for Her Wedding With Justin Bieber

As fans will recall, the "Sorry" singer proposed to his leading lady in the summer of 2018. The two then tied the knot at a New York courthouse that fall. Since then, the two have enjoyed several PDA-packed moments. Although, Hailey admitted that "marriage is very hard."

"I said that when we had first married," she recently told Vogue Australia. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable."

Now, just a year after their first ceremony, the two are getting ready to tie the knot again. While the stars had to originally postpone the big day, a source says the "countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it."

"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only," another insider says. "It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."

Cheers to the happy couple!