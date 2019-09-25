How Hailey Bieber Is Prepping for Her Wedding With Justin Bieber

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 12:08 PM
It's almost time for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's big day!
But before the 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model say "I do" (again), the bride-to-be is prepping for the momentous occasion with a little pre-wedding pampering.
According to an insider, Mrs. Bieber visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, Calif. last weekend. The source tells E! News Hailey received the Pellequr signature scrub with CBD lymphatic massage.
"She wanted to exfoliate the dead skin off of her body and feel smooth before traveling and getting a spray tan," the source says. "You normally experience the effects of the lymphatic drainage and CBD massage immediately after treatment. The lymphatic massage helps to clear toxins in your body, and she wanted to jumpstart her week before her wedding to ensure she was glowing. Hailey likes the overall detox experience. It truly relaxes her and is a chance for her to clear her mind from her busy schedule and the daily hustle."
The source says Hailey sometimes visits the nearby Peak Wellness center before heading to the spa. The center offers a range of services, including acupuncture, massage therapy, I.V. therapy, nutrition guidance and more.
"She likes to make it a few [hours-long] event of wellness relaxation," the insider says.
Still, these aren't the only ways Hailey practices self-care. According to another source, Hailey also takes classes at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, Calif.
"Hailey loves that you sweat in the heated room while toning your body with resistance bands and small weights," the source continues. "She will go to class a few times per week to maintain her shape. Hailey has been visiting the studio frequently the past two months for wedding preparation."
As fans will recall, the "Sorry" singer proposed to his leading lady in the summer of 2018. The two then tied the knot at a New York courthouse that fall. Since then, the two have enjoyed several PDA-packed moments. Although, Hailey admitted that "marriage is very hard."
"I said that when we had first married," she recently told Vogue Australia. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable."
Now, just a year after their first ceremony, the two are getting ready to tie the knot again. While the stars had to originally postpone the big day, a source says the "countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it."
"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only," another insider says. "It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."
Cheers to the happy couple!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?