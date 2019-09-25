Just how much can The Real Housewives of New Jersey back into a trailer? Turns out quite a bit because the season 10 preview, below, features fun in the sun, lots of glass throwing, some hair pulling and so much more.

Back for another go are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Danielle Staub is in the mix once again as a friend and there's no love lost between her and Margaret.

"These women, they'd hold a bloody knife, stab you in the back and say they didn't do it," Margaret said.

Another Margaret soundbite: "She's a walking yeast infection."