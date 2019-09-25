Proof Baby Archie is Basically Prince Harry's Identical Twin

Toby Melville /PA Wire , Mauro Carraro/Shutterstock
by kelli boyle | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:50 AM
Toby Melville /PA Wire , Mauro Carraro/Shutterstock
Like father, like son.
Archie Harrisonhas embarked on his first royal tour with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal couple spent the first two days of the African tour getting down to business sans Archie, who is cared for by a nanny while mom and dad work. But, little Archie was the star of one of their official royal appearances on day three of the tour, and the pictures and videos from the event show just how much Archie looks like his dad.
Looking at the above photo of Archie next to a young Harry, it's plain to see just how much he takes after dear old dad. The photo of Harry was taken in May 1985, when he was 7-months-old and had accompanied his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and brother Prince William, then 3, to Venice.
The photo shows Harry on the royal yacht Brittania with the same curious look on his face that Archie is sporting in his photo. Between the similar looks on their faces, their almost identical ages in these photos, and the fact that they're both being held by their mothers in these shots, the parallels here are all kinds adorable.
And it's not just his looks that Archie shares with his dad.
In a video posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram story on Wednesday, the 4-month-old royal was all smiles as his mother carried him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, Harry proudly walking at their side.
Photos of the meeting showed Archie chilling on his mama's lap while Harry and Meghan both affectionately interacted with their first child and Tutu. Based on the videos from his royal appearance, he definitely has Harry's mischievous and happy personality.
Shutterstock
Almost immediately, fans of the royal family started talking about how much baby Archie looks like baby Harry on Twitter. The consensus seems to be that Archie mostly looks like Harry, with his eyes and mouth coming from the Duchess. (TBD on how red Archie's hair will be, if at all.)
"Archie looks like baby Harry's twin here," one user tweeted, comparing images from Archie today to a photo of baby Harry wearing a white and blue striped onesie. (Similarly, Archie was wearing white and blue H&M overalls during this event.)"
"Archie looks like Harry but with Meghan Markle's lips, we won," another user tweeted.
Suffice it to say fans of the royal family are having a bit of an emotional day. If they weren't stanning Archie before, they sure are now.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?