Proof Baby Archie is Basically Prince Harry's Identical Twin

Like father, like son.

Archie Harrisonhas embarked on his first royal tour with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal couple spent the first two days of the African tour getting down to business sans Archie, who is cared for by a nanny while mom and dad work. But, little Archie was the star of one of their official royal appearances on day three of the tour, and the pictures and videos from the event show just how much Archie looks like his dad.

Looking at the above photo of Archie next to a young Harry, it's plain to see just how much he takes after dear old dad. The photo of Harry was taken in May 1985, when he was 7-months-old and had accompanied his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and brother Prince William, then 3, to Venice.

The photo shows Harry on the royal yacht Brittania with the same curious look on his face that Archie is sporting in his photo. Between the similar looks on their faces, their almost identical ages in these photos, and the fact that they're both being held by their mothers in these shots, the parallels here are all kinds adorable.