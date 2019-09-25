Concerned papa alert!

This Is Us star Justin Hartley stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night to talk to Jimmy Fallon about the premiere of season four. Before getting to what the Pearson family has been up to, Justin shared a little about his own family. The actor is the proud father to 15-year-old daughter Isabella Hartley. Or as he explains it, "15 going on 50." The teenager is starting to date and Justin's starting to panic!

After telling Jimmy that he's been unusually stressed about the situation, he explains exactly what he'd rather be doing. "She's dating a little bit and I just want to crawl into a hole and die," he jokes. "I know it's a natural thing, it's a healthy thing. She's wonderful, she's sweet, she's responsible, she's great, she's earned the trust, but I hate it."

You can't blame the guy for being a little sad about this milestone, and he's got a sweet reason why. "I loved her first, man," he shares with the host.