Relive Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Romance Amid Book Revelations

It's been eight years since Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher called it quits, but their former marriage continues to make headlines.

On Tuesday, the Ghost actress released her new memoir, Inside Out, which shares very personal details about her life, including her marriage to Kutcher. In the memoir, Moore, who wed Kutcher in 2005 and split in 2011, writes about the highs and lows of the relationship, including their heartbreaking miscarriage, his alleged infidelity, and participating in threesomes.

Amid the memoir's release, Moore has been on a press tour, speaking out about the revelations in the book. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore confirmed that she spoke to Kutcher before the book came out. However, the book appears to have sparked some tension with Kutcher, who held back from tweeting something "really snarky" on Tuesday evening, amid the memoir claims.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," Kutcher, who is now married to Mila Kunis, tweeted. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."