Meghan McCain Compares The View Drama to The Real Housewives

Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 5:57 AM

Sometimes Meghan McCain may very well be living on reality show.

Last week, following a heated exchange with fellow panelist Ana Navarro, the conservative TV personality temporarily walked off the set of The View. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen jokingly compared the incident, which was certainly not the first dramatic one on the talk show in its 22-year history, to a Real Housewives reunion.

"The View can be like the Housewives,"  McCain agreed.

"The audience is extremely combative," she said. "The booing and heckling, it's a lot everyday...I'm paid to give a different view, and so I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back."

McCain, daughter of late Senator John McCain, joined The View in 2017 to become its key conservative co-host after serving as a Fox News contributor. She is one of five regular panelists, along with left-leaning veterans Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, plus Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin.

Last year, Navarro, a CNN contributor who like Goldberg and Behar is outspoken about her criticism of President Donald Trump, joined the panel as a weekly guest co-host.

"Everybody in America is having a really hard time expressing their point of view but vibe-wise, with the hosts, I'm actually much more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with every day than I was last year," McCain said on WWHL. "Now it's my third year."

"But I just want to say, the walking off footage—we are told by producers to leave the table if it's too heated, and I get touched up backstage with my makeup," she added. "So that's what I was doing and I've done that many times over the years."

