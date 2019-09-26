"I don't just mean the cast, it truly is the coolest crew to work with, and that is for one very specific reason and that is because Mike Schur empowers people. I've been in a lot of communities that support one another, but I've never seen the level of empowerment that he hands out, he throws at people and it makes people feel safe and it makes them feel comfortable and it makes them want to work harder and it makes them grow and it makes them move up in their career. And it's stunning and something I want to take to other shows, how to truly empower people. He taught me that. Yes, we've all been saying goodbye for the last year, so it's been a lot of grateful moments. It feels a little bit like the last month before you take your kid to college, I imagine, where you're savoring every moment, but you know you have to let them go for them to do good in the world, for everything to be right and just so, you know you have to let them go, but you're also savoring every single moment," Bell said.