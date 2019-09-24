Ashton Kutcheris biting his tongue when it comes to Demi Moore's recent revelations—or so it seems.

Amidst his ex-wife's ongoing press tour, the actor has maintained his silence as she discusses his infidelity, their threesomes, a devastating miscarriage and their subsequent split. His silence, at first, signified to some people that he was okay with her speaking so candidly about their marriage, especially since Demi said she spoke with him before its release. But after his latest tweet, it seems like this might not be the case.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. [heart emoji]"

"Life is good - Larry Kutcher," he added.

Of course, the tweet had his followers in a frenzy. Even Monica Lewinsky chimed in, "my drafts folder is full of those."