BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Kids to See Her in ''Working Mode''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 5:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian is letting her worlds collide.

The reality TV personality seems to be doing it all. From launching her lifestyle website Poosh to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians to spending time with her family. Chatting with E! News at Create and Cultivate, a women's empowerment event, the 40-year-old star talked about bringing everything together and why it's so important for her to do so.

"It's interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time," she shared. "I recently thought it's a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode."

She continued, "Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, 'You know what, let her see her mom in action.'"

The reality TV personality shares three kids with ex-partner Scott DisickMason Disick, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. The two have become masters at co-parenting, so much so, that an upcoming episode of KUWTK will show them vacationing together with Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

However, when she's not going on extravagant getaways, the mom-of-three is focusing on her lifestyle empire, Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Back in April, the 40-year-old star launched her health and wellness website, with a sultry photo no less. Of course, it created major buzz and she has since shared an array of articles ranging from fitness exercises to clean beauty. Kourtney even revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, and youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, will ask her questions and advice surrounding topics that she posts on her site.

For her, this project is "about empowering women to be able to follow what their passions are."

She added, "Know that everything comes in your own timing. Poosh has been really fulfilling for me."

See our video above to hear Kourtney talk about all things work, life and motherhood.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Penelope Disick , Scott Disick , Celebrities , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , E! Shows , Shows , Exclusives , Moms , Celeb Kids , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.