Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Kids to See Her in ''Working Mode''

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 5:53 PM
Kourtney Kardashian is letting her worlds collide.
The reality TV personality seems to be doing it all. From launching her lifestyle website Poosh to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians to spending time with her family. Chatting with E! News at Create and Cultivate, a women's empowerment event, the 40-year-old star talked about bringing everything together and why it's so important for her to do so.
"It's interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time," she shared. "I recently thought it's a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode."
She continued, "Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, 'You know what, let her see her mom in action.'"
The reality TV personality shares three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. The two have become masters at co-parenting, so much so, that an upcoming episode of KUWTK will show them vacationing together with Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie.
However, when she's not going on extravagant getaways, the mom-of-three is focusing on her lifestyle empire, Poosh.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
Back in April, the 40-year-old star launched her health and wellness website, with a sultry photo no less. Of course, it created major buzz and she has since shared an array of articles ranging from fitness exercises to clean beauty. Kourtney even revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, and youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, will ask her questions and advice surrounding topics that she posts on her site.
For her, this project is "about empowering women to be able to follow what their passions are."
She added, "Know that everything comes in your own timing. Poosh has been really fulfilling for me."
See our video above to hear Kourtney talk about all things work, life and motherhood.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?