Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are practically screaming their love from the rooftops.

But who can blame the couple for being excited about the life they created together? After all, the two actors have had to keep such happy news a secret for the past few months.

Now that the cat is out of the bag though, Jenna and Steve are ready to tell the world how they feel about being pregnant with their first child together. And unlike their initial statement where they confirmed they're expecting, their Instagram posts are nothing short of pure, unadulterated joy.

In Jenna's caption for a photo of her, her bump and daughter Everly, she says, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"