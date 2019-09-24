Jon Cryer is setting the record straight on his virginity, or lack thereof.

How did this become a topic of conversation, some may ask? Well, it all started when Demi Moore somberly revealed that she took the Two and a Half Men star's virginity when they worked together on No Small Affair. In her new memoir Inside Out, she shared, "I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the nineteen-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role. Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie."

While her first claim was shocking enough, Demi added another layer to the story by revealing that she felt she "stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him."

But now Jon is saying that this was hardly the case.