Paris continues to prove it will always be the city of love!

Zoë Kravitz and new husband Karl Glusman have made their marriage red carpet official! The newlyweds tied the knot on June 29, but have yet to appear together at a public event, until now. The pair was spotted looking absolutely stunning during Paris Fashion week while walking the red carpet for the Yves Saint Laurent show. The couple is no stranger to the European lifestyle, and actually had their wedding in France. Although, she traded in the white dress for a chic all black ensemble for this visit.

Zoë tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye. The couple even hid their engagement for eight months. However, she hasn't hid everything, and was very open about getting engaged. Including detailing the adorable way he proposed to her while she was wearing sweatpants and admittedly a "little drunk."