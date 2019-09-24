Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Stars are going back to basics with the new Christian Dior Spring 2020 collection.
In honor of the time of the year, the brand's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, took inspiration from the earthy colors, patterns and materials that come from the environment. And, as one can expect from a spring collection, there were plenty of florals too.
In fact, the runway was woven between rows of trees. In a statement, Dior said of the runway, "Designed in keeping with a zero-waste policy, Dior's ephemeral set is entirely recyclable, plastics-free and uses trees that will journey on to a second life in and around Paris!"
Keeping the theme in mind, Jennifer Lawrencewore a somber yet stylish black skirt and top, which she paired with a black leather jacket. The look was minimal, giving the actress the opportunity to showcase her natural beauty.
Likewise, Julianne Moore sported a flowing, orange dress and gold jewelry that perfectly complemented her auburn locks and green eyes.
To see what everyone will be wearing come spring and summer of next year, check out the gallery below.
Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence
Print this picture out and paste it on your fashion vision board, because this look has all the makings of the perfect fall ensemble.
Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
This burnt orange dress will take any glam gal from the red carpet to the dinner party.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
C'est magnifique! The model makes a fierce impression in her enticing black ensemble.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Charlie Heaton
Charlie follows in the footsteps of the stylish men from Miami Vice.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer
Natalia shows the working girls how to make office attire chic.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Monica Bellucci
World-renowned fashion model and actress channels Morticia Adams for this designer look.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni
The Italian fashion blogger rocks a kitten heel and chic dress.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Amiee Song
On Instagram, the influencer describes her look as "painter chic, but make it fashion."
Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Sophia Lillis
With this Parisian-chic outfit, Sophia is cementing her It-girl status.
