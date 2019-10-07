11 Famous Breast Cancer Survivors Who Continue to Inspire Us

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Breast Cancer Survivors, Hoda Kotb, Christina Applegate, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Getty Images

This October, it's time to think pink!

Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around every year in its full pink glory to remind women and men to look out for signs of one of the most common cancers in America.

Currently, there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Many of these women have come back from their battles stronger than ever and ready to make a difference. In fact, as of 2016, there are more than 3.5 million female breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

Among these are some of our favorite anchors, singers, actresses and comedians in Hollywood.

Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb previously opened up to E! News about her hopes for future generations regarding the disease.

Watch

Hoda Kotb Hopes for a Breast Cancer Cure

"My hope is that the doctors and scientists who are working tirelessly keep doing what they do," the breast cancer survivor shared. "So that this generation of kids, you know, they don't have to wear pink all the time. Wouldn't that be great? If it wasn't such a thing."

Here are more inspiring quotes from women who have been empowered by their own journeys to bring awareness and help others through this life-changing battle.

Hoda Kotb, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hoda Kotb

"I think after overcoming breast cancer, you sort of become fearless and somehow going up to your boss to talk about a possible promotion doesn't seem like such a daunting task anymore." —TODAY show co-anchor to Cosmopolitan

Wanda Sykes, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Wanda Sykes

"My scars? I barely see them. I feel whole; I really do. Because every day, I get to say, 'There's no cancer.' I'm healthy, and that's beautiful." —Actress and comedian to People

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic

"'Everything will be OK in the end. If it's not OK, it's not the end.' Ever since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra. These words have been my anthem, my inspiration, my comfort and my prayer."" — E! News co-anchor on Instagram

Article continues below

Shannen Doherty, Baby2Baby Gala

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Shannen Doherty

"Ultimately, they're just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they're mine, they're beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things, I would rather be alive and I would rather grow old with my husband." —Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Dr. Oz

Tribeca Film Festival, Christina Applegate

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Christina Applegate

"I laughed more in the hospital than I ever have in my life, making fun of all the weird things that were happening to me. My friends would walk in with this sad look, and I would throw something at them and say, 'Come on! This isn't the end of the world!'" —Dead to Me actress to Women's Health

Rita Wilson, 2015 Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Rita Wilson

"Try to find the moments in your day that give you joy and give you happiness, because there's still time to laugh, and life is going on." —Actress, singer and producer on the TODAY show

Article continues below

Kylie Minogue, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Kylie Minogue

"It takes hard work, it takes determination, you have to be relentless, you have to work through the tears and the pain and all that kind of stuff. But you can't do any of that without the people who love you and support you." —Australian pop singer at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Kathy Bates, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

"I don't have breasts—so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive." —American Horror Story actress to WebMD

Sheryl Crow, ACM Awards 2014, Christian Siriano

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

"My lesson was, in my diagnosis and laying on the radiation table every single morning for seven weeks, was nobody can take care of me but me. And I wasn't doing that...I had to reflect and had to remember who it was I came in as and had to really sort of redefine my life." —Singer-Songwriter to NPR

Article continues below

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Women Who Made History in Hollywood

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"I'm not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That's how I operate. We'll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing. I'm always just moving on, you know?" —Veep actress to InStyle

Olivia Newton-John, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John

"I am positive about my life and about my journey, and I hope that can touch other people to be positive about theirs... I'm happy if I'm entertaining people, but I'm happiest when I'm helping people." —Grease actress to Entertainment Tonight

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Breast Cancer Awareness , Breast Cancer , Celebrities , Health , Cancer , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.