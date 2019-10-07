11 Famous Breast Cancer Survivors Who Continue to Inspire Us

Getty Images
This October, it's time to think pink!
Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around every year in its full pink glory to remind women and men to look out for signs of one of the most common cancers in America.
Currently, there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Many of these women have come back from their battles stronger than ever and ready to make a difference. In fact, as of 2016, there are more than 3.5 million female breast cancer survivors in the U.S.
Among these are some of our favorite anchors, singers, actresses and comedians in Hollywood.
Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb previously opened up to E! News about her hopes for future generations regarding the disease.
"My hope is that the doctors and scientists who are working tirelessly keep doing what they do," the breast cancer survivor shared. "So that this generation of kids, you know, they don't have to wear pink all the time. Wouldn't that be great? If it wasn't such a thing."
Here are more inspiring quotes from women who have been empowered by their own journeys to bring awareness and help others through this life-changing battle.
"I think after overcoming breast cancer, you sort of become fearless and somehow going up to your boss to talk about a possible promotion doesn't seem like such a daunting task anymore." —TODAY show co-anchor to Cosmopolitan
"My scars? I barely see them. I feel whole; I really do. Because every day, I get to say, 'There's no cancer.' I'm healthy, and that's beautiful." —Actress and comedian to People
"'Everything will be OK in the end. If it's not OK, it's not the end.' Ever since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra. These words have been my anthem, my inspiration, my comfort and my prayer."" — E! News co-anchor on Instagram
"Ultimately, they're just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they're mine, they're beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things, I would rather be alive and I would rather grow old with my husband." —Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Dr. Oz
"I laughed more in the hospital than I ever have in my life, making fun of all the weird things that were happening to me. My friends would walk in with this sad look, and I would throw something at them and say, 'Come on! This isn't the end of the world!'" —Dead to Me actress to Women's Health
"Try to find the moments in your day that give you joy and give you happiness, because there's still time to laugh, and life is going on." —Actress, singer and producer on the TODAY show
"It takes hard work, it takes determination, you have to be relentless, you have to work through the tears and the pain and all that kind of stuff. But you can't do any of that without the people who love you and support you." —Australian pop singer at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
"I don't have breasts—so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive." —American Horror Story actress to WebMD
"My lesson was, in my diagnosis and laying on the radiation table every single morning for seven weeks, was nobody can take care of me but me. And I wasn't doing that...I had to reflect and had to remember who it was I came in as and had to really sort of redefine my life." —Singer-Songwriter to NPR
"I'm not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That's how I operate. We'll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing. I'm always just moving on, you know?" —Veep actress to InStyle
"I am positive about my life and about my journey, and I hope that can touch other people to be positive about theirs... I'm happy if I'm entertaining people, but I'm happiest when I'm helping people." —Grease actress to Entertainment Tonight
