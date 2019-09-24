Khloe Kardashian Strips Down in Bed for Steamy Nude Photo

Steven Gomillion
Khloe Kardashian just posed for her most intimate photo yet!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down for a stunning new picture for Kourtney Kardashian's website, Poosh. In the photo, taken by Steven Gomillion and posted online Tuesday, a nude Khloe can be seen striking a pose in bed, using only sheets to cover her body. Along with the stunning new snap, Khloe shared her "slow jams" playlist with Poosh readers.
The music collection, which Khloe hopes will "get you connected with your feelings," is titled "Stop Pooshing My Heart."
Among the songs included on Khloe's playlist? "Love Is a Losing Game," by Sam Smith and "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," by Deborah Cox, as well as Adele's "All I Ask," and the late Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."
This new photo of Khloe has emerged amid a series of sexy new snaps from the E! star. It was just yesterday that Khloe shared a photo of herself lounging in a bikini.
And over the weekend, Khloe's Instagram photo shoot, in which she channeled the late Anna Nicole Smith, received a lot of love from her family, as well as ex Tristan Thompson, on social media.
"Perfection [heart eyes emoji]," the Cleveland Cavaliers star commented on Khloe's picture.
Kim Kardashian also commented, "Twins!!!!! Omg she's my fave and so are you!!!"
It was just weeks ago that Kim reunited with Khloe's ex while at dinner in New York City. This sighting followed about seven months after Tristan and Khloe, who share daughter True Thompson together, called it quits. The split occurred amid a cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.
Though it's been less than a year since the scandal broke, Khloe is ready to move on. As the Good American businesswoman recently told Ryan Seacrest, "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that's genuinely how I feel."
