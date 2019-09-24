Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to bring the world a daily dose of relationship goals!

The recently engaged couple has no shortage of sweet Instagram content and adorable romantic captions, and once again they are proving why they might be the cutest celebrity couple in Hollywood. The Modern Family actress and her Bachelor alum fiancé have been dating for more than two years, and in a recent social media post, Sarah revealed some details about their first date.

"A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we're engaged," the actress shared with a photo of the two sharing a smooch. "It's amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back."

The two are never ones to play coy about their relationship, and fans have gotten a front row seat to all the sweet details and flirty messages they've shared over the years.