The Weeknd is coming to the big screen!

The singer stars in the upcoming Safdie brothers' film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, which tells the story of a high-end New York City jewelry store owner and dealer named Howard Ratner. Ratner (played by Sandler) has some affluent clientele and finds himself struggling to pay his debts after some high-stake gambles.

We get a first look at The Weeknd's acting skills in the movie's official trailer, in which the Grammy winner—he plays himself—can be seen getting into a heated argument with Sandler's character. The fight appears to take place backstage after The Weeknd gives a performance. This happens after Sandler's character realizes that he's in serious trouble with the people that he's made deals with, making us think that The Weeknd is one of them.

From the looks of it, Uncut Gems was shot before the singer debuted his shocking new haircut as he's still rocking his signature hairstyle.