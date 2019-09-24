Meghan Markle wasn't wearing a certain special accessory during her tour of Africa this week.

Eagle-eyed royal admirers noticed the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring was missing from her left hand. In fact, it seemed like the royal had decided to forgo wearing the sentimental item for both the first and second day of her 10-day trip.

Fans first picked up on the absent accessory during her visit to Monwabisi Beach on Tuesday. The new mom kept it cute and casual for the outing by wearing a Madewell denim jacket, a white blouse and a pair of black pants. However, her shiny sparkler was nowhere to be seen.

After looking back at few other photos, fans noticed Meghan wasn't wearing the ring on the first day of the tour either.

Still, fans shouldn't jump to conclusions. After all, Meghan was still photographed wearing her wedding band. As for the reasoning behind ditching the engagement ring, a source told Hello! the royal decided to forgo wearing the diamond stunner because she wanted to be "low key" during her meet-and-greets with the public. Considering the item also holds such special meaning—Prince Harry designed the ring himself using a center stone from Botswana and two outside diamonds from his mother's personal collection—it would also make sense if Meghan just wanted to avoid losing the item during her travels.