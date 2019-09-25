Callum Blue was grappling with loss when he decided to attend his first NXIVM meeting.

"At the height of my popularity, I went through some trauma," the Smallville actor explains in this clip from E! True Hollywood Story's upcoming Oct. 6 premiere. "My father took his own life. And I continued working and I was caught up in this spiral of chaos. 'Cause Hollywood can be a chaotic and noisy place."

Trying to come to terms with his father's passing amid the Hollywood havoc, Callum tells the camera he started "looking to the outside world to find the answers." In part, the search led him to several NXIVM workshops, billed then as "Executive Success Programs" (ESPs) meant to help its pupils realize the scope of their personal potential in varying capacities.